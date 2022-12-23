Varlamov (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17.

Varlamov will be eligible to return to action at any time after Thursday's game against Florida. He has yet to resume skating since he was hurt Saturday. Varlamov has been a solid backup to Ilya Sorokin, as he is 8-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .919 save percentage.