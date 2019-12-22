Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Poor showing in shootout loss
Varlamov made 23 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
He didn't look sharp on a couple of goals and would probably like to have Jakob Silfverberg's shootout winner back, as Varlamov barely budged when the Ducks sniper shifted to his backhand before tucking the puck into the yawning cage. The veteran netminder had come into Saturday's undefeated in December, going 5-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage, but this flop should ensure Thomas Greiss gets the nod Monday against the Blue Jackets.
