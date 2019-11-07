Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Presumed starter against Pittsburgh

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the starting nod for Thursday's home game against the Penguins.

Varlamov has been unbeatable over the past four weeks, stringing together five straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.58 GAA and .947 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder will try to help his team extend its league-leading winning streak to 11 games in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 4.17 goals per game on the road this season, best in the NHL.