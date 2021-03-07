Varlamov turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Both Buffalo goals came from long range, one through a partial screen and one on a deflection, as the Isles' defense once again made life fairly easy for its netminder. Varlamov is 11-4-3 on the season with a stellar 2.10 GAA and .926 save percentage, numbers that put him on pace for his best campaign since his 41-win season with the Avalanche in 2013-14.