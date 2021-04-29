Varlamov will draw the road start for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Russian will handle starting duties after a two-game hiatus, looking to nab his 18th win of the season. Varlamov has been solid this season, going 17-9-4 along with a 2.12 GAA and .926 save percentage. Varlamov has been strong against the Rangers this season in four appearances, going 3-1-0 along with a .965 save percentage and 1.01 GAA over that span.