Varlamov (jaw) is available to play Monday against the Bruins, per coach Barry Trotz, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov was injured in warmups Saturday when he took a puck to the jaw, but the Russian netminder appears to have gotten over the injury. Trotz hasn't named a starter for Monday's game yet, but there's a good chance Varlamov will get the nod over Ilya Sorokin now that he's healthy.