Varlamov (lower body) is back on the ice Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov has been out of action since Jan. 2. This is a good first step in his eventual return to action. Varlamov is 6-4-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season. Ken Appleby has taken his place as the backup to Ilya Sorokin and Appleby will return to the minors when Varlamov is activated from injured reserve.