Varlamov (undisclosed) is expected to return as Ilya Sorokin's backup Sunday.
Varlamov was unavailable Friday with an undisclosed injury. The 35-year-old netminder is 6-4-2 with a .918 save percentage this season while backing up Sorokin.
