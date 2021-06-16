Varlamov led the Islanders onto the ice to begin the second period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov left the contest in the first period after a collision with Brayden Point, but it appears the Islanders' goalie is fine to resume playing. Ilya Sorokin will return to the bench after making six saves while Varlamov was in the locker room.
