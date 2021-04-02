Varlamov allowed four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over Washington.

It wasn't the sharpest start to the night for Varlamov, who appeared to be caught off guard by John Carlson's long-range shot that opened the scoring 61 seconds into the game. The Islanders provided more than enough offensive support the rest of the way, enabling Varlamov to secure his first regulation victory in more than two weeks.