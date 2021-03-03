Varlamov turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
The netminder nearly came away with a shutout, but after the Isles hit the post on two attempts at an empty-net goal, Miles Wood banged home New Jersey's only tally with less than 15 seconds left on the clock. Varlamov is 3-0-1 over his last four starts, and on the season he has a dazzling 2.10 GAA and .927 save percentage.
