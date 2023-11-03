Varlamov made 32 saves in a 3-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

It was Varlamov's second straight shutout. Washington appeared to pull it to 3-1 at the mid-point of the third period when a shot from the high slot deflected in off T.J. Oshie. But it was overturned on challenge when the video review determined Oshie had interfered with Varlamov. He became the third netminder this season with two shutouts, joining Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh and Jonas Johansson of Tampa Bay. The crease is still Ilya Sorokin's, but Varlamov could get another start right away given his hot hand.