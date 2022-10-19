Varlamov, who was not named the starter until just prior to the opening faceoff, made 26 saves, backing the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Varlamov and teammate Ilya Sorokin kept the team's goaltending plans to themselves, leaving the morning skate together. Varlamov ended up getting the nod and kept the Sharks winless during his first appearance this season. The 34-year-old netminder, who has 262 career wins, is coming off his first losing season (10-17-2) since 2016-17 and appears settled as a backup.