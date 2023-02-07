Varlamov stopped 25 of 26 shots in Monday's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia.

Varlamov now has wins in back-to-back games for the first time since early December. The netminder had found himself on the outside looking in behind Ilya Sorokin but has now played in three of the Islanders' last four contests. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Sorokin should get the nod against the Kraken on Tuesday.