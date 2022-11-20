Varlamov stopped 30-of-34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

The game was close until the mid-point of the third when the dam broke. Jamie Benn scored at 8:17 to move ahead 3-1 and Jason Robertson added an insurance marker at 16:27. Varlamov is now 4-3-0 with a 2.97 GAA and .914 save percentage.