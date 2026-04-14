Varlamov was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Varlamov was already ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign with the Islanders, but his conditioning stint could open the door for him to feature for AHL Bridgeport in one of the club's final three regular-season games. The decision could also be just about getting the netminder extra practice time, as the Islanders wrap up their season against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.