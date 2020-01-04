Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set for fourth straight start
Varlamov will guard the road net in Saturday's matchup versus Toronto, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This will be Varlamov's fourth straight start, as he's taken over as the Islanders' No. 1 netminder. The 31-year-old has been stellar this season, with a .921 save percentage and 14-4-3 record. Varlamov will have his hands full in this outing, as the Maple Leafs have won eight of the last nine games while averaging a whopping 5.1 goals per contest.
