Varlamov will patrol the crease for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup against the Lightning, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov struggled in a relief appearance in Game 1, surrendering five goals on 25 shots in the 8-2 loss. The Russian struggled in his past two starts before that against Philadelphia, going 0-2-0 along with a 3.23 GAA and .857 save percentage in that span. Varlamov is looking for his first win since Aug. 29 in Wednesday's matchup.