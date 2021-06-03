Varlamov will patrol the home crease for Thursday's Game 3 against Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Russian returned to the net for Game 2, stopping 39 of 42 shots he faced in the 4-3 overtime victory. Varlamov struggled before his Game 2 heroics, going 0-2-0 along with a 3.61 GAA and .903 save percentage in two appearances against Pittsburgh last round. The good news for Varlamov is that he returns home where he was strong during the regular season, going 12-3-3 along with a .937 save percentage and 1.87 GAA in 18 appearances this year.