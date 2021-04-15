Varlamov will patrol the road crease for Thursday's matchup against Boston.

The Russian has had a strong start to the month of April, going 2-1-0 along with a 2.38 GAA and .919 save percentage in three appearances over that span. Varlamov has been perfect against the Bruins this season, going 5-0-0 aloong with a 1.57 GAA and .949 save percentage in five starts. The Bruins have cooled off a bit offensively in their last five games, averaging 2.60 goals per game over that span.