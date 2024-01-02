Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Tuesday against Colorado.

Varlamov has gone 6-4-2 this season with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 13 games played. In four career contests against the Avalanche, he has stopped 135 of 147 shots en route to a 2-2-0 record. The Avalanche rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per contest.