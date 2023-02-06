Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports, indicating he will start in Philadelphia on Monday.

Varlamov has a 9-6-1 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Flyers rank 27th in the league this year with 2.78 goals per game. With Varlamov getting the first half of the Islanders' back-to-back, Ilya Sorokin is likely to be in goal for Tuesday's contest against Seattle.