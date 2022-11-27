Varlamov will guard the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has a 4-3-0 record, 2.97 GAA and .914 save percentage in seven games this season. In his most recent start, Varlamov allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Nov. 19. Philadelphia should be an easier opponent given that the Flyers have the 32nd-ranked offense with 2.43 goals per game.