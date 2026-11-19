Varlamov is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov is gearing up for his 600th career regular-season start (628th career regular-season appearance), so this will be a rather special night for him. The 38-year-old is also trying to become just the 43rd goaltender ever to reach 300 regular-season wins -- he currently sits at 291. He's 2-2-2 with a 2.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage in six appearances in 2026-27. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 6-2 win over Anaheim in his last appearance Saturday.