Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he will guard the road goal in Game 2 against Carolina on Monday.

Varlamov stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1. The 35-year-old netminder has posted a record of 18-15 with a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 35 career playoff appearances with the Islanders.