Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Monday against the Flyers.

Varlamov will make his third straight start after stopping 62 of 67 shots in his previous two outings en route to a 1-1-0 record. He has gone 9-8-4 this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 23 games played. The Flyers rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per contest.