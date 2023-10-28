Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will defend the road net Saturday against Columbus.

Varlamov, who is poised to make his second start of the season, is coming off a 39-save performance in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 21. In 17 career appearances against the Islanders, he has posted a 9-5-2 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .935 save percentage.