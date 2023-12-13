Varlamov is expected to start at home Wednesday against Anaheim, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Varlamov has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last six contests, but he's also had to face over 30 shots in each of his past four appearances. Anaheim ranks 25th this year in shots per game with 29.7 and 28th offensively with 2.59 goals per game, so perhaps the Ducks will give Varlamov an easier time than his recent opponents. Overall this campaign, the 35-year-old goaltender has a 5-3-1 record, 2.56 GAA and .925 save percentage in nine outings.