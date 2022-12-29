Varlamov (lower body) will join the Islanders on their four-game road trip, which starts with Sunday's contest against Seattle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov's availability for those upcoming four games hasn't been determined yet, but the fact that he'll travel with the Islanders is a good sign. He has an 8-3-1 record, 2.65 GAA and .919 save percentage in 12 games this season. The 34-year-old isn't an option for Thursday's contest versus Columbus.