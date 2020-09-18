Varlamov gave up two goals on 48 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning in Thursday's Game 6.

The 46 saves were a career high in a playoff game for Varlamov, but it wasn't enough to keep the Islanders' season alive. Varlamov gave up 16 goals in six contests during the series versus the Lightning. The Russian netminder posted a .921 save percentage on 203 shots. It's expected Varlamov will compete with rookie Ilya Sorokin for playing time in 2020-21.