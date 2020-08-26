Varlamov stopped seven of the 10 shots he faced before being replaced by Thomas Greiss late in the first period Wednesday during the Islanders' 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Mere moments after he established a new Islanders playoff record with a shutout streak of 138:17, topping the mark set by Hall of Fame goalie Billy Smith in 1980, Kevin Hayes finished off a three-on-two rush by ringing the puck off the crossbar over Varlamov's shoulder to snap it. Two more first-period goals and a 3-0 deficit later, and the 32-year-old got the hook as Isles coach Barry Trotz tried to wake his squad up. Varlamov still has a 1.76 GAA and .932 save percentage this postseason, so it seems unlikely he'd lose his starting job after one shaky period. Expect to see him back in net Thursday for Game 3.