Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Sharp in win over Bolts

Varlamov stopped 31 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos was able to beat him with a backhand shot from in close late in the second period, but otherwise Varlamov was impenetrable and made some big saves to keep Tampa from getting back into the game. The 31-year-old netminder has won his last three starts, and on the season he now sports a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage.