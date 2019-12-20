Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Shines in win
Varlamov stopped 27 of 29 shots in the Islanders 3-2 shootout victory over the Bruins on Thursday.
Varlamov has only allowed 13 goals in his last six starts and with Thomas Greiss struggling at the moment, it's safe to wonder if the goalie rotation will come to an end. The Islanders have used a strict rotation from the beginning of the season with neither Varlamov nor Greiss starting multiple games. Coach Barry Trotz has hinted during the past 7-10 days that he would like to eventually ride one goaltender and with Varlamov playing well and signed beyond this season, it seems likely that he will be that goaltender.
