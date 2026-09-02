General manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday that Varlamov (knee) is no longer on medication and isn't experiencing pain, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov hasn't seen NHL game action since November of 2024 due to his knee injury, but it appears as though he'll be back to full health for the start of training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Islanders also have Ilya Sorokin and Vitek Vanecek as goaltending options heading into the year, so Varlamov will likely need to make enough of an impression during camp to earn a role. Varlamov was relatively productive over his first six seasons with the Islanders, going 76-63-21 with a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage.