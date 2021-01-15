Varlamov made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over the Rangers.

Varlamov didn't face many high-danger chances behind the Islanders' structured defense, but he came up big when he needed to. He was the beneficiary of a lucky break in the second period, as the Rangers put the puck across the goal line but the play was ruled no goal because the referee lost sight of the puck, even though the whistle didn't blow until it was in the back of the net. The veteran Russian will need more performances like this one to keep younger countryman Ilya Sorokin from usurping a sizable chunk of playing time in the Islanders' net, but Varlamov couldn't have asked for a better start.