Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Signs four-year deal with Islanders

Varlamov signed a four-year deal with the Islanders on Monday.

Varlamov had spent the last eight seasons with the Avalanche, compiling a 183-156-38 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. The team turned to Philipp Grubauer in the postseason last year. The Islanders lost Robin Lehner to Chicago, so Varlamov is expected to step in as the No. 1 goaltender right off the bat.