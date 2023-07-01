Varlamov signed a four-year, $11 million contract extension with the Islanders on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov posted a record of 11-9-2 last season with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 23 appearances. He will continue to occupy the backup role behind Ilya Sorokin in 2023-24.
