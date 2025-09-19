Varlamov (knee) is skating individually as of Thursday but has no timeline to join the full group at training camp.

Varlamov has been out since he had knee surgery in December, and the Islanders will take a cautious approach with the tail end of his recovery. The Islanders signed David Rittich in the offseason, so they won't need to rush Varlamov back into the backup role behind Ilya Sorokin. More information on Varlamov's status should be available closer to the start of the season if he is able to join his teammates on the ice.