Varlamov (lower body) was skating with the team Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been out of the lineup since Dec. 16 due to the injury. Wednesday was the first time he has laced up his skates since the injury. When coach Lane Lambert was asked about the status of Varlamov, all he would say was that he is getting closer to a return. What exactly that means is anyone's guess. Varlamov will serve as the backup to Ilya Sorokin once he is deemed healthy enough to return.