Varlamov is expected to defend the road net Thursday against Montreal, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov will return to the backup role in Tuesday's home contest against Vegas after he missed the past nine games due to a lower-body injury. Ilya Sorokin will make his 10th straight start versus the Golden Knights, so getting Varlamov some playing time and giving Sorokin a break against the Canadiens makes plenty of sense. The 35-year-old Varlamov has a 6-4-2 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 14 appearances this season.