Varlamov is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov has been used sparingly this campaign and has been just okay when deployed, posting a 1-2-2 record, 2.73 GAA and .892 save percentage in five appearances. Anaheim enjoyed a five-game winning streak from Nov. 1-8, but it came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Wednesday, which dropped the Ducks' record to 10-8-1. While Anaheim's overall record is middling, the Ducks do rank fifth in goals per game with 3.74 this season.