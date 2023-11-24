Varlamov is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov will attempt to bounce back after losing his last three contests while allowing 10 goals on 90 shots (.889 save percentage) over that stretch. Through six appearances this season, he has a 2-3-1 record, 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage. The Senators rank fourth offensively this campaign with 3.73 goals per game.