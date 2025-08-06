Varlamov (knee) is projected to skate next week, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Varlamov hasn't played since Nov. 29 and underwent knee surgery in December. He might be ready for training camp, but even if he is, Varlamov's position as the Islanders' backup goaltender behind Ilya Sorokin might not be secure. David Rittich is set to challenge for that spot after signing a one-year contract over the summer. The 37-year-old Varlamov was underwhelming in 2024-25 before getting injured with a 3-4-3 record, 2.89 GAA and .889 save percentage in 10 outings.