Per Brian Compton of NHL.com, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home for Thursday's Game 3 matchup with the Penguins.

Varlamov was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 2 against Pittsburgh, stopping 43 of 45 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the postseason due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure his first victory of the playoffs at home Thursday.