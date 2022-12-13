Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with Boston.

Varlamov wasn't great in his last start Friday against New Jersey, surrendering four goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to outstanding goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a brutal road matchup with a Bruins team that's 14-0-1 at home this year.