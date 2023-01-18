Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Valarmov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus Boston on Wednesday.

Varlamov struggled in his last start Jan. 6 against the Flames, surrendering four goals on just 21 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll try to pick up his ninth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Bruins team that's 13-4-1 on the road this year.