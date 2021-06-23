Varlamov is expected to start Wednesday's Game 6 home clash with Tampa Bay, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Varlamov will retake his place between the pipes after getting the hook in Game 5 after conceding three goals on just 16 shots. The Bolts piled on another five goals on relief netminder Ilya Sorokin, which no doubt factored into coach Barry Trotz's decision to stick with Varlamov.
