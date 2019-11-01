Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start Saturday

Varlamov is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with Buffalo, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been seemingly unbeatable over the past few weeks, picking up four consecutive victories while maintaining an attractive 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a Sabres squad that's gone 5-0-1 at home this season.