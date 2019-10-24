Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start

Per Brian Compton of NHL.com, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home game against Arizona.

Varlamov has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Panthers and Jets while posting a fantastic 1.44 GAA and .957 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a hot Coyotes club that's won four straight games.