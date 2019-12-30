Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slows down Wild

Varlamov recorded 25 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota.

Three unanswered goals by the Islanders turned a 1-0 deficit into a victory for Varlamov, who earned his first regulation victory since Dec. 9. Outside of a 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim on Dec. 21, Varlamov has been pretty steady for the Islanders since Thanksgiving, producing a .930 save percentage over his last 11 appearances