Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slows down Wild
Varlamov recorded 25 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota.
Three unanswered goals by the Islanders turned a 1-0 deficit into a victory for Varlamov, who earned his first regulation victory since Dec. 9. Outside of a 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim on Dec. 21, Varlamov has been pretty steady for the Islanders since Thanksgiving, producing a .930 save percentage over his last 11 appearances
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Pegged to face Wild•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Allows pair of goals in relief•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Poor showing in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making second straight start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Shines in win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.